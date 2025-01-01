Our CBD Muscle Cream is one of the most potent available in today’s market, with Menthol, MSM, Arnica and CBD, as well as many other essential natural ingredients that will help boost its effects.



This lightweight, non-greasy formula is designed to alleviate muscle soreness, joint pain, stiffness and swelling in an easy-to-use gasless pump ensuring there is no waste.



Available in two sizes: 3.5oz (100ml) 3000mg CBD, 1.75oz (50ml) 1500mg CBD



Made with all-natural ingredients

Full Spectrum

Certified Free of Pesticides, Mold, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents and other contaminants.

Third Party Lab Tested

Non-greasy

Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy

Made in the USA

Wheat Free

Less than .3% THC

Ships to all 50 States

Ingredients: Ingredients: Water, Coconut Oil, MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), Menthol, Hemp Extract, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Arnica Flower Extract, Sweet Basil Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Oil, German Chamomile Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Helichriysum Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Leaf Oil, Cajeput Oil, Rosemary Oil, Spearmint Oil, Oregano Oil, Cypress Oil, Sweet fennel Oil, Lemon Oil, Lavender Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid.



Please note: This product contains menthol, which may irritate sensitive or wounded skin. Do not apply to serious burns, deep wounds, open wounds, or sunburned, windburned, dry, or irritated skin. Avoid getting menthol in your eyes, and rinse with cool water if it does. To test how your skin reacts, apply to a small area. Stop using if you experience redness, irritation, pain, or rash.



FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.

