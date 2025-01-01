About this product
Our CBD Muscle Cream is one of the most potent available in today’s market, with Menthol, MSM, Arnica and CBD, as well as many other essential natural ingredients that will help boost its effects.
This lightweight, non-greasy formula is designed to alleviate muscle soreness, joint pain, stiffness and swelling in an easy-to-use gasless pump ensuring there is no waste.
Available in two sizes: 3.5oz (100ml) 3000mg CBD, 1.75oz (50ml) 1500mg CBD
Made with all-natural ingredients
Full Spectrum
Certified Free of Pesticides, Mold, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents and other contaminants.
Third Party Lab Tested
Non-greasy
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Made in the USA
Wheat Free
Less than .3% THC
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Ingredients: Water, Coconut Oil, MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), Menthol, Hemp Extract, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Arnica Flower Extract, Sweet Basil Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Oil, German Chamomile Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Helichriysum Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Leaf Oil, Cajeput Oil, Rosemary Oil, Spearmint Oil, Oregano Oil, Cypress Oil, Sweet fennel Oil, Lemon Oil, Lavender Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid.
Please note: This product contains menthol, which may irritate sensitive or wounded skin. Do not apply to serious burns, deep wounds, open wounds, or sunburned, windburned, dry, or irritated skin. Avoid getting menthol in your eyes, and rinse with cool water if it does. To test how your skin reacts, apply to a small area. Stop using if you experience redness, irritation, pain, or rash.
FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.
Myriam’s Hemp Muscle Cream 3000mg
Myriam's HempHemp CBD topicals
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
Motivated by Myriam's own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we'd be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we'd found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.

Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam's Hemp CBD oil and Myriam's CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
