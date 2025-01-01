About this product
Our proprietary Daily 50 CBD 2oz blend contains 3000+ mg CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.
Available in Olive Oil, Sunrise Orange or Vanilla Flavor.
50 mg/ml CBD
– Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients
– Lab Tested
– Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
– Full Spectrum
– Made in the USA
– Sugar Free
– Wheat Free
– Vegan Friendly
– Less than .3% THC
– Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Myriam's Hope Daily 50 Vanilla CBD Tincture 2oz
Myriam's HempHemp CBD tinctures
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
