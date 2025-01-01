Our CBC tincture oils are of premium quality, made with proprietary formulations that contain 1500mg+ Hemp Extract CBG per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made with natural ingredients that are lab-tested for quality assurance. We prioritize maximum absorption by carefully formulating all our products. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made with natural ingredients that are lab-tested for quality assurance. We prioritize maximum absorption by carefully formulating all our products.



We take pride in making our CBC tincture oils in-house in the USA.

Available in Olive Oil



Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.

Natural ingredients

Full Spectrum

Lab Tested

Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy

Made in the USA

Sugar-Free

Wheat Free

Vegan Friendly

Less than .3% THC

Ships to all 50 States



Ingredients: Certified Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Hemp Extract Concentrate



What is CBC?



CBC is one of the most significant cannabinoids in today’s medical research. It’s considered one of the “big six” along with CBD (cannabidiol), CBG (cannabigerol), CBN (cannabinol), THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin), and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). CBC, or cannabichromene, has more in common with CBD, CBG, and CBN than either of the two THC compounds because it is non-psychoactive.



Like all cannabinoids, CBC comes from CBGA, the main precursor molecule in hemp. CBGA breaks down into CBCA (cannabichromene carboxylic acid), and from there into CBC with exposure to heat or ultraviolet light. CBCA and CBC’s botanical function seem to have an effect on the hemp plant’s enzyme development towards the end of the flower’s maturation. We know more about what this cannabinoid does to people than it does to the plant!



Most of what we know about CBC is due to the plant’s potential. Read on our blog What is CBC? to discover more of what we know about this helpful cannabinoid compound.





read more