About this product
Our CBC tincture oils are of premium quality, made with proprietary formulations that contain 1500mg+ Hemp Extract CBG per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made with natural ingredients that are lab-tested for quality assurance. We prioritize maximum absorption by carefully formulating all our products. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made with natural ingredients that are lab-tested for quality assurance. We prioritize maximum absorption by carefully formulating all our products.
We take pride in making our CBC tincture oils in-house in the USA.
Available in Olive Oil
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.
Natural ingredients
Full Spectrum
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Made in the USA
Sugar-Free
Wheat Free
Vegan Friendly
Less than .3% THC
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Certified Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Hemp Extract Concentrate
What is CBC?
CBC is one of the most significant cannabinoids in today’s medical research. It’s considered one of the “big six” along with CBD (cannabidiol), CBG (cannabigerol), CBN (cannabinol), THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin), and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). CBC, or cannabichromene, has more in common with CBD, CBG, and CBN than either of the two THC compounds because it is non-psychoactive.
Like all cannabinoids, CBC comes from CBGA, the main precursor molecule in hemp. CBGA breaks down into CBCA (cannabichromene carboxylic acid), and from there into CBC with exposure to heat or ultraviolet light. CBCA and CBC’s botanical function seem to have an effect on the hemp plant’s enzyme development towards the end of the flower’s maturation. We know more about what this cannabinoid does to people than it does to the plant!
Most of what we know about CBC is due to the plant’s potential. Read on our blog What is CBC? to discover more of what we know about this helpful cannabinoid compound.
Myriams Hemp CBC 50mg Tincture Oil
Myriam's HempHemp CBD tinctures
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
