Logo for the brand Mystic Labs Delta-8

Mystic Labs Delta-8

Goji Berry Burst 5ct Delta-8 Gummies

Each tasty gummy holds 25mg of max strength Delta-8. Our gummies contain premium Delta-8 from American-grown Industrial Hemp.

- 25mg of max strength Delta-8 per gummy
- 5 gummies per bag
- 125mg of Hemp-derived Delta-8 per bag
- Derived from premium Industrial Hemp
- Tasty variety of flavors available
- Tested by Independent Labs
- Made in the USA
