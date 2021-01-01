About this product

Made with premium Delta-8 THC sourced from high-quality, American-grown Industrial Hemp, these gummies are safe and potent. They’re tasty, too, with a variety of delicious flavors to choose from.



- 25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

- 50 gummies per bottle

- 1250mg of Hemp-derived Delta-8 per bottle

- Derived from premium Industrial Hemp

- Available in a variety of delicious flavors

- Tested by independent labs

- Made in the USA