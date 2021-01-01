Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mystic Labs Delta-8

Mystic Labs Delta-8

Hypnotic Pink Lemonade 50ct Delta-8 Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

Made with premium Delta-8 THC sourced from high-quality, American-grown Industrial Hemp, these gummies are safe and potent. They’re tasty, too, with a variety of delicious flavors to choose from.

- 25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
- 50 gummies per bottle
- 1250mg of Hemp-derived Delta-8 per bottle
- Derived from premium Industrial Hemp
- Available in a variety of delicious flavors
- Tested by independent labs
- Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!