A Unique, Value-Conscious Premium Edible Brand

Premium Quality and Top-Shelf Flavor. A bubbly, juicy, bright, and sweet flavor–orange soda is a beverage classic that dazzles the tongue! Perfect for that on go Rosin Indica high, inside a convenient travel-size heat-resistant bag you can take with you to any occasion.

100mg THC (per package)

10mg THC (per serving)

Gluten-Free