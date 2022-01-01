A Unique, Value-Conscious Premium Edible Brand

Premium Quality and Top-Shelf Flavor. A strong tart flavor with a bright acidic tang–crisp and sharp to the taste buds, pucker up! Perfect for that on go Rosin Sativa high, inside a convenient travel-size heat-resistant bag you can take with you to any occasion.

100mg THC (per package)

10mg THC (per serving)

Gluten-Free