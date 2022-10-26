About this product
1000 MG CBG/ 1000 MG CBD Isolate per 50ml
THC-Free | Independently Lab Tested
Supports a healthy response to occasional stress & inflammation.* Ideal for use before, during and after a long strenuous workout or challenging day of work. The choice of numerous competitive athletes and good people navigating the challenges of everyday life. Come join them and experience Nano Bella for yourself.
This concentrated blend of nanoemulsified CBG and CBD isolates, paired with a rejuvenating mix of Peppermint oil, Arnica, and Magnesium, is a true friend to tired, tight, and sore muscles.* Our rich Shea and Mango butter base adds an extra layer of comfort, giving the skin a smooth and healthy glow without an oily residue. Delivered in our stunning fully recyclable no mess jar with attached sanitary lid, mirror, and spatula.
For best results, apply a thin layer to the targeted area. Rub in thoroughly, and slowly massage.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Nano Bella
Nano Bella strives to provide extraordinary quality of life.
There can be a delay in ingested THC bioavailability. This can be particularly problematic for cannabis users who are partial to edibles and concentrates. A user may ingest an edible and, due to the lack of immediate effects, consume additional edibles. This can result in an undesirably intense experience when the content of all consumed edibles finally becomes bioavailable.
Nano Bella’s proprietary Nanoemulsion technology improves speed and volume of absorption our CBG and CBD isolates. This can result in a relaxing and balancing effect.
Nano Bella Green Landings supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.*
Our innovative science, technology, and process are a labor of love. We employ the powerful precursor to most cannabinoids CBG and our proprietary Nanoemulsion technology in combination with other premium ingredients to produce unrivaled relief.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
