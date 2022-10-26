About this product
500MG CBG / 500MG CBD Isolate per 50ml
THC-Free | Independently Lab Tested
This intensely moisturizing cream nourishes the skin and leaves it with a radiant finish. CBG and CBD isolates give skin a youthful luster while Niacinamide reduces the appearance of surface irritation and minimizes the visibility of pores. Matrixyl 3000® helps skin appear both smooth and supple while moisturizing Hyaluronic acid keeps it soft for the entirety of the day. A base of Mango and Shea butters rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants leaves skin with a healthy, luminous glow (dewy glaze). The perfect complement to either of our face serums. Delivered in our stunning fully recyclable no mess jar with attached sanitary lid, mirror, and spatula.
About this brand
Nano Bella
Nano Bella strives to provide extraordinary quality of life.
There can be a delay in ingested THC bioavailability. This can be particularly problematic for cannabis users who are partial to edibles and concentrates. A user may ingest an edible and, due to the lack of immediate effects, consume additional edibles. This can result in an undesirably intense experience when the content of all consumed edibles finally becomes bioavailable.
Nano Bella’s proprietary Nanoemulsion technology improves speed and volume of absorption our CBG and CBD isolates. This can result in a relaxing and balancing effect.
Nano Bella Green Landings supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.*
Our innovative science, technology, and process are a labor of love. We employ the powerful precursor to most cannabinoids CBG and our proprietary Nanoemulsion technology in combination with other premium ingredients to produce unrivaled relief.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
