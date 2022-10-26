About this product
500MG CBG/ 500MG Hemp Isolate per 10ml
Oral Drops | Tincture
THC-Free | Independently Lab Tested
Supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.* A concentrated blend of Nano CBG and CBD isolate, part of which has been Nanoemulsified.
Begin with two drops. Add more as needed.
Intended to 1) be put under the tongue 2) held there for 10 to 20 seconds 3) and then swallowed. Delivered in our convenient & discreet no mess airless applicator.
For oral use only. Consult physician before using hemp products. Test for allergic reactions. Not for use by children or pregnant women. Not intended to be vaped.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Oral Drops | Tincture
THC-Free | Independently Lab Tested
Supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.* A concentrated blend of Nano CBG and CBD isolate, part of which has been Nanoemulsified.
Begin with two drops. Add more as needed.
Intended to 1) be put under the tongue 2) held there for 10 to 20 seconds 3) and then swallowed. Delivered in our convenient & discreet no mess airless applicator.
For oral use only. Consult physician before using hemp products. Test for allergic reactions. Not for use by children or pregnant women. Not intended to be vaped.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nano Bella
Nano Bella strives to provide extraordinary quality of life.
There can be a delay in ingested THC bioavailability. This can be particularly problematic for cannabis users who are partial to edibles and concentrates. A user may ingest an edible and, due to the lack of immediate effects, consume additional edibles. This can result in an undesirably intense experience when the content of all consumed edibles finally becomes bioavailable.
Nano Bella’s proprietary Nanoemulsion technology improves speed and volume of absorption our CBG and CBD isolates. This can result in a relaxing and balancing effect.
Nano Bella Green Landings supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.*
Our innovative science, technology, and process are a labor of love. We employ the powerful precursor to most cannabinoids CBG and our proprietary Nanoemulsion technology in combination with other premium ingredients to produce unrivaled relief.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
There can be a delay in ingested THC bioavailability. This can be particularly problematic for cannabis users who are partial to edibles and concentrates. A user may ingest an edible and, due to the lack of immediate effects, consume additional edibles. This can result in an undesirably intense experience when the content of all consumed edibles finally becomes bioavailable.
Nano Bella’s proprietary Nanoemulsion technology improves speed and volume of absorption our CBG and CBD isolates. This can result in a relaxing and balancing effect.
Nano Bella Green Landings supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.*
Our innovative science, technology, and process are a labor of love. We employ the powerful precursor to most cannabinoids CBG and our proprietary Nanoemulsion technology in combination with other premium ingredients to produce unrivaled relief.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.