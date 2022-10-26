Nano Bella strives to provide extraordinary quality of life.



There can be a delay in ingested THC bioavailability. This can be particularly problematic for cannabis users who are partial to edibles and concentrates. A user may ingest an edible and, due to the lack of immediate effects, consume additional edibles. This can result in an undesirably intense experience when the content of all consumed edibles finally becomes bioavailable.



Nano Bella’s proprietary Nanoemulsion technology improves speed and volume of absorption our CBG and CBD isolates. This can result in a relaxing and balancing effect.



Nano Bella Green Landings supports a healthy response for cannabis users experiencing occasional anxiety or irritability, sometimes described as greening out.* Also ideal for cannabis users seeking to improve the quality of their high or experience a more balanced high.*



Our innovative science, technology, and process are a labor of love. We employ the powerful precursor to most cannabinoids CBG and our proprietary Nanoemulsion technology in combination with other premium ingredients to produce unrivaled relief.



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

