Amp Up The Dose With Extra Strength: Reduce muscle soreness and shorten your recovery time in a few easy swipes. The natural compounds in CBD have been shown to lower inflammation and hyperactivate your pain receptors to safely desensitize the nerve endings, resulting in less pain and soreness. The NanoCraft Extra Strength Pain Stick is loaded with an impressive 500mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, along with an array of healing herbs and soothing essential oils to offer maximum relief. If you’re struggling with arthritis, muscle pain, joint pain, tendinitis, or back pain, pick up a Pain Stick today and keep it around when you need it most.
NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.