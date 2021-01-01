About this product
Experience the advanced powers of CBD with our new phytocannabinoid-rich softgel formula. Boost your mood, reduce your recovery time, and nourish your body on a daily basis. Get more out of every dose thanks to a patent pending nano-emulsion form and a superior extraction method, ensuring 4x the bio-availability of other brands. Each nutrient-dense, pharmaceutical grade softgel comes packed with 25mg of Full Spectrum CBD, plus over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes that aid in pain relief. Try it for yourself and see why people are raving about these capsules.
About this brand
NanocraftCBD
NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.