About this product
Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind. Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.
GALACTIC RUNTZ
Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Produces euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects.
Aroma and tastes include dessert like, berries, and tropical flavors. Has a pleasant rich woody burn with sweet aftertaste.
Treats Inflamation , insomnia, and depression.
Strain Parents – Falcon 9 x Runtz
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Galactic Runtz