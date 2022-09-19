Narvona Black | Premium Cannabis Prerolls | Indica Dominant Hybrid



Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind. Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.



Terpene Tested | Indoor Grown | Whole Flower



Strain Characteristics:

Sweet and smooth gassy terps aroma that tastes like vanilla ice cream.

Great for indica lovers, as it starts with a strong head high that then spreads to the body.

Unfocused, lifted effects that start as a numbing tingle and then turn into a blissful, happy, relaxed high.



Strain Parents - Falcon 9 x Runtz



High Quality & Terpene Content | The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Galactic Runtz.



Michigan's #1 Selling Preroll