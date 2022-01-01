Narvona Black | Premium Cannabis Flower | Indica Dominant Hybrid

Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind.

Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.



RED RUNTZ

0.5G Preroll 5 Pack (2.5G Total) | Indoor Grown | Whole Flower



Strain Characteristics

A manageable, buildable high that is perfect for all types of smokers.

Induces a sense of happiness and inspiration from the rush of euphoria.

Smells of sugar and fruit candy that tastes like tropical citrus and sour berries.



Strain Parents – Red Pop x Runtz



High Terpene Profile & Quality



The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Red Runtz.



Michigan's #1 Selling Preroll