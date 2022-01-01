About this product
Narvona Black | Premium Cannabis Prerolls | Indica Dominant Hybrid
Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind. Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.
RED RUNTZ
Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics
A manageable, buildable high that is perfect for all types of smokers.
Induces a sense of happiness and inspiration from the rush of euphoria.
Smells of sugar and fruit candy that tastes like tropical citrus and sour berries.
Strain Parents – Red Pop x Runtz
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Red Runtz.
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.