Narvona Black | Sunset Runtz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Available in 1G and 3.5G
Great for your mental state and managing unpleasant moods.
Peppery and citrus aromas that taste like berry flavored candy and sweet fruit.
Powerful, full body effects that leave you feeling carefree with a relaxed, stress-free mindset.
Strain Parents: Sherbert x Runtz
Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
1,037 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
