Narvona Black | Premium Cannabis Flower | Indica Dominant Hybrid

Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind. Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.



SUPER SKUNK

Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed



Strain Characteristics

Skunky aroma with hints of bold cheese and woodlands.

Helps relieve chronic pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.

Sinks you into a deep state of relaxation while maintaining mental clarity and concentration.



Strain Parents – Skunk #1 x Afghani



High Terpene Profile & Quality



The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Super Skunk.