About this product
Narvona Black | Premium Cannabis Flower | Indica Dominant Hybrid
Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind.
Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.
Adult-Use | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Produces euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects. Aroma and tastes include Skunk, and pure gas terps. Has a pleasant lemon smell and burn.
Treats appetite loss, insomnia, and depression.
Strain Parents – Sherb X Grease Monkey
High Terpene Profile & Quality
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.
