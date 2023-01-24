About this product
Narvona Gray | Premium Cannabis Flower | Balanced Hybrid Blend
Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There’s no wrong time for Narvona Gray.
Adult-Use | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types.
Aroma and tastes include sweet berries, lemons vanilla.
Strain Parents – Cherry Gar See Ya
High Quality & Terpene Content | The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Cherry Lemonade.
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.
State License(s)
AU-GA-C-000264
GR-C-000081
GR-C-000082
GR-C-000083
GR-C-000084
AU-G-C-000370