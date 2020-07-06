Narvona Gray Pre Roll Pack | Gorilla Nut
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Whole Flower | .5 grams each | 2.5 grams total
A spicy, sweet delight with deep earthy undertones and nutty vanilla flavors.
Treats pain, stress, mood swings, nausea, depression, body aches, and creative blocks.
A perfect hybrid blend of that provides a strong sense of focus while offering calming clarity.
Strain Parents: Peanut Butter Breath x Gorilla Butter
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
