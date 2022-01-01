Narvona Gray | Premium Cannabis Flower | Balanced Hybrid Blend

Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There’s no wrong time for Narvona Gray.



RUNTZ S1

Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed



Strain Characteristics

Fruity Profile that smells like sugary candy and berries.

An uplifting, elevating high that will last for hours giving you emotional relief.

Helps with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Also helps with appetite loss from nausea and anxiety.



Strain Parents – Runtz x Runtz



High Terpene Profile & Quality



The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Runtz S1.