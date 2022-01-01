Narvona Gray | Premium Cannabis Flower | Balanced Hybrid Blend

Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There’s no wrong time for Narvona Gray



SWEETISH FISH

Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed



Strain Characteristics

Super sweet, fruity berry flavor with a spicy exhale.

Perfect for a lazy night in, on the couch with candy munchies.

Euphoric lift that pulls you out of any negative state of mind and replaces them with pure unfocused bliss.



Strain Parents-- Sweet Mints x Garlic Breath



High Terpene Profile & Quality



The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Sweetish Fish.