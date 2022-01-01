About this product
Narvona Gray | Premium Cannabis Flower | Balanced Hybrid Blend
Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There’s no wrong time for Narvona Gray
SWEETISH FISH
Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics
Super sweet, fruity berry flavor with a spicy exhale.
Perfect for a lazy night in, on the couch with candy munchies.
Euphoric lift that pulls you out of any negative state of mind and replaces them with pure unfocused bliss.
Strain Parents-- Sweet Mints x Garlic Breath
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Sweetish Fish.
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.