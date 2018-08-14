About this product
Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.
Terpene Tested | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types. Aroma and tastes include pungent diesel, sour funk, vanilla, and caramel.
Strain Parents – Mendo Breath x Glue Sniffer
High Quality & Terpene Content | The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Cherry Kush.
About this strain
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
