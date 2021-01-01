Narvona White | Honey Trees
About this product
Available 1G and 3.5G
Creative, euphoric, motivated, relaxed, and uplifted effects.
Tastes like berries, grapes, and herbs. Pungent skunk aromas.
Treats chronic pain, depression, insomnia, mood swings, and stress.
Strain Parents: Ghost Trees x PCS1
Creative, euphoric, motivated, relaxed, and uplifted effects.
Tastes like berries, grapes, and herbs. Pungent skunk aromas.
Treats chronic pain, depression, insomnia, mood swings, and stress.
Strain Parents: Ghost Trees x PCS1
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!