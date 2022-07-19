About this product
Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.
MENDO DIESEL
Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types. Helps with appetite.
Breeder quoted: "A really soothing mind high"
Aroma and tastes include pungent diesel, sour funk & spice, and piney.
Strain Parents – Mendo Purps x NYC Diesel
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Mendo Diesel.