Narvona White | Money Tree$
Available in 1G and 3.5G
Minimizes irritability and sour moods from day to day stressors.
Has a "sweet like honey" smoke with immediate effects once exhaled.
Mood booster with powerful cerebral effects - great for waking and baking.
Strain Parents: Ghost Trees x PCS1
