About this product
Whole Flower | .5 grams each | 2.5 grams total
Helps with depression, anxiety, and every day stress.
Aromas of sweet berries, earthy pine, and notes of citrus.
A relaxing high that leaves you feeling happy and uplifted.
Strain Parents – Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruits
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.