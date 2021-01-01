Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Narvona

Narvona

Narvona White Pre Roll Pack | Honey Trees

About this product

Whole Flower | .5 grams each | 2.5 grams total

Creative, euphoric, motivated, relaxed, and uplifted effects.
Tastes like berries, grapes, and herbs. Pungent skunk aromas.
Treats chronic pain, depression, insomnia, mood swings, and stress.

Strain Parents: Ghost Trees x PCS1
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!