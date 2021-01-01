Loading…
Narvona

Narvona White Pre Roll Pack | Money Tree$

About this product

Whole Flower | .5 grams each | 2.5 grams total

Minimizes irritability and sour moods from day to day stressors.
Has a "sweet like honey" smoke with immediate effects once exhaled.
Mood booster with powerful cerebral effects - great for waking and baking.

Strain Parents: Ghost Trees x PCS1
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!