Logo for the brand Narvona

Narvona

Narvona White Pre Roll Pack | Project Z

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Whole Flower | .5 grams each | 2.5 grams total

Effects include calming, focused, and alert.
Relaxes the body; perfect for anytime of the day.
Peppery, hoppy, and floral aromas - Tastes like grape candy with a sweet fruit taste.

Strain Parents: Zkittles x Runtz

Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
390 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!