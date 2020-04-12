Narvona White | Rainbow Runtz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Available in 1G and 3.5G
Helps with insomnia, anxiety, appetite loss and stress.
Fruity profile that smells like a freshly opened bag of sugary candy.
Long-lasting, elevating high that will leave you motivated to get things done.
Strain Parents: Rainbow Chip x Runtz
Helps with insomnia, anxiety, appetite loss and stress.
Fruity profile that smells like a freshly opened bag of sugary candy.
Long-lasting, elevating high that will leave you motivated to get things done.
Strain Parents: Rainbow Chip x Runtz
Rainbow Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
31% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!