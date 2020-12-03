Strawberry Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from by crossing Animal Cookies with Strawberry Fields. The effects of Strawberry Cookies are more energizing than calming. Consumers say this strain offers a relaxing high that helps with physical aches and pains. Strawberry Cookies is 18% THC, making it a great choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Strawberry Cookies is ideal for afternoon or early evening and pairs well with playing video games. Some consumers say this strain helps with arousal and intimacy. As expected, Strawberry Cookies puts out sweet and fruity flavors that will remind you of sugary strawberries. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. According to growers, Strawberry Cookies flowers into pointy nugs with vibrant green foliage covered with white patches of thick trichomes. Strawberry Cookies has an average flowering time of 63 days and will produce a medium yield. This strain was originally bred by Connoisseur Genetics.