Narvona White | Premium Cannabis Flower | Sativa Dominant Hybrid

Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.



TROPICAL RUNTZ

Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed



Strain Characteristics

Sweet, spicy citrus flavor with a hint of Earthy funk.

The strong smell will spike your interest while making you scrunch up your nose.

Helps keep you motivated and energized which is perfect for being active and finishing tasks.



Strain Parents-- Tropic Truffles x Runtz



High Terpene Profile & Quality



The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Tropical Runtz.