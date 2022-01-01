About this product
Narvona White | Premium Cannabis Flower | Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.
TROPICAL RUNTZ
Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics
Sweet, spicy citrus flavor with a hint of Earthy funk.
The strong smell will spike your interest while making you scrunch up your nose.
Helps keep you motivated and energized which is perfect for being active and finishing tasks.
Strain Parents-- Tropic Truffles x Runtz
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Tropical Runtz.
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.