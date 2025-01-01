THC: 36%

TERPENES: 2.7%

LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift

TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind

FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure



Made with Guava Gift flower and hash cultivated by Alpenglow Farms.



Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.



Guava Gift, the cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.

