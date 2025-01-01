THC: 39%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: ICC x Modified Bananas

TASTE: Creamy, Citrus, Spicy

FEELING: Creative, relaxed

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Summit Grown Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with ICC flower cultivated by Summit Grown Farms and Modfied Bananas live rosin cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown



Cultivated by Summit Grown: a farm situated in Willow Creek, Humboldt County, renowned for its ideal cannabis-growing climate. Nestled in the Emerald Triangle, this farm benefits from optimal sun exposure, richsoil, and a perfect balance of warm days and cool nights, forestiung exceptional cannabis cultivation.



ICC, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene ( infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence.) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Modified Bananas, a strain by Biovortex, is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It's strain stands out for its for its spicy aroma complemented by a distinct yet tropical flavor profile. This unique combination delights the senses and promotes a feeling of inspiration and euphoria, making it popular among those seeking a boost in creativity and mood.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.

