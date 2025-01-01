About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 2.8%
LINEAGE: ICC x Modified Bananas
TASTE: Creamy, Citrus, Spicy
FEELING: Creative, relaxed
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Summit Grown Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with ICC flower cultivated by Summit Grown Farms and Modfied Bananas live rosin cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown
Cultivated by Summit Grown: a farm situated in Willow Creek, Humboldt County, renowned for its ideal cannabis-growing climate. Nestled in the Emerald Triangle, this farm benefits from optimal sun exposure, richsoil, and a perfect balance of warm days and cool nights, forestiung exceptional cannabis cultivation.
ICC, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene ( infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence.) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Modified Bananas, a strain by Biovortex, is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It's strain stands out for its for its spicy aroma complemented by a distinct yet tropical flavor profile. This unique combination delights the senses and promotes a feeling of inspiration and euphoria, making it popular among those seeking a boost in creativity and mood.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
