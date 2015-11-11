About this product
TASTE: Spicy, Sweet, and Minty
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
AK-47 x White Widow AKA Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from the Vancouver-based Crop King Seeds.
Candy Cane combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. It has a sweet and herbal scent, similar to the peppermint smell of candy canes.
With a spicy, sour, and fruity taste, it provides long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension.
About this strain
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”