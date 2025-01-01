About this product
THC: 37%
TERPENES: 1.6%
LINEAGE: Guava x The Gift
TASTE: Fruity, Citrus, Guava
FEELING: Uplifted, Focused, Creative
FARM: Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
"Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.
Guava Gift is a fusion made from combining Garden of Grease’s “Guava” and Geensource Garden’s “The Gift”. This unique strain boasts a fruity, citrus-forward aroma with refreshing hints of lemon. Perfect for sparking the imagination and uplifting your mood, Guava Gift delivers an inspired, focused high that’s ideal for creative pursuits.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
