About this product
INSIDE: Mandarin x Banana Dog
TASTE: Fruity, Citrus, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Uplifetd
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
THC: 40%
Terps: 3%
Made with the Mandarin x Banana Dog flower and Banana Dog hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Mandarin Cookies is a unique sativa-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis. With an aroma of earth, kush, and strong citrus overtones with a bit of pungency it tastes as an incredibly light mixture of citrus and herbs, with a bit of a nutty almond exhale.
Bred by Biovortex Banana Dog is a cross between Banana OG x Black Dawg that creates a strong gassy and nutty banana aroma that carries over to the flavor.
TASTE: Fruity, Citrus, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Uplifetd
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
THC: 40%
Terps: 3%
Made with the Mandarin x Banana Dog flower and Banana Dog hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Mandarin Cookies is a unique sativa-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis. With an aroma of earth, kush, and strong citrus overtones with a bit of pungency it tastes as an incredibly light mixture of citrus and herbs, with a bit of a nutty almond exhale.
Bred by Biovortex Banana Dog is a cross between Banana OG x Black Dawg that creates a strong gassy and nutty banana aroma that carries over to the flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342