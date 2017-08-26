Altitude 1 gram Infused Preroll - Illemonati x Banana Dog

by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

THC: 35%
INSIDE: Illemonati x Banana Dawg
TASTE: Fruity, Citrus, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Uplifetd
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with the Mandarin flower and Banana Dawg hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown.

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.Illemonati is a Sativa-dominant strain is a favorite among those who enjoy potent daytime effects. Crossed three ways with Illuminati, Lemon Skunk, and Kosher Kush, it is especially tasty and undeniably potent. Bred by Biovortex Banana Dawg is a cross between Banana OG x Black Dawg that creates a strong gassy and nutty banana aroma that carries over to the flavor.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

