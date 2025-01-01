THC: 40%

TERPENES: 1.8%

LINEAGE: Blue Dream x Banana Breath

TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Piney

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Blue Dream flower and Banana Breath hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Blue Dream is a popular and well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful blend of flavors and aromas. With a sweet, berry-like taste reminiscent of blueberries and hints of vanilla, it offers a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. The aroma is equally inviting, featuring a fragrant mix of ripe fruit and earthy undertones, often accompanied by subtle notes of pine and spice.



Banana Breath is a delightful strain crafted by crossing Molotov cocktail, Mendo Purp, and Blueberry Pie. It excuses a pastry-sweet aroma, reminiscent of fresher baked goods. The flavor profile is a unique blend of caramel, skunk, and pine, offering a rich and satisfying experience. This strain delivers an elevated, stress-free high, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

read more