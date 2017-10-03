THC:37% TERPENES: 2.7% LINEAGE: Blue Dream x Nigerian Haze TASTE: Vanilla, Spicy, Citrus, Sweet FEELING: Euphoric, Alert, Uplifted FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made With Blue Dream flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Nigerian Haze hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Blue Dream is a popular and well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful blend of flavors and aromas. With a sweet, berry-like taste reminiscent of blueberries and hints of vanilla, it offers a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. The aroma is equally inviting, featuring a fragrant mix of ripe fruit and earthy undertones, often accompanied by subtle notes of pine and spice.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Nigerian Haze is a delicious Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist. Nigerian Haze's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”