THC:36%

TERPENES: 1.8%

LINEAGE: Jack Herer x Banana Breath

TASTE: Pine, Sweet, Spicy

FEELING: Euphoria, Relaxed

FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made With Jack Herer flower cultivated by Alpenglow Farms and Banana Breath hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown



Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.



Jack Herer is a famous sativa strain with a famous name, and it surely lives up to its reputation. Originally bred by Sensi Seed genetics by combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk, many iterations of this potent strain have descended through the years, all maintaining that classic cerebral sativa high. Jack Herer offers a delightful flavor profile characterized by a blend of earthy pine, zesty citrus, and subtle herbal notes, creating a refreshing and uplifting experience.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Banana Breath is a delightful strain crafted by crossing Molotov cocktail, Mendo Purp, and Blueberry Pie. It excuses a pastry-sweet aroma, reminiscent of fresher baked goods. The flavor profile is a unique blend of caramel, skunk, and pine, offering a rich and satisfying experience. This strain delivers an elevated, stress-free high, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

