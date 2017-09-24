THC:36% TERPENES: 1.8% LINEAGE: Jack Herer x Banana Breath TASTE: Pine, Sweet, Spicy FEELING: Euphoria, Relaxed FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made With Jack Herer flower cultivated by Alpenglow Farms and Banana Breath hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
Jack Herer is a famous sativa strain with a famous name, and it surely lives up to its reputation. Originally bred by Sensi Seed genetics by combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk, many iterations of this potent strain have descended through the years, all maintaining that classic cerebral sativa high. Jack Herer offers a delightful flavor profile characterized by a blend of earthy pine, zesty citrus, and subtle herbal notes, creating a refreshing and uplifting experience.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Banana Breath is a delightful strain crafted by crossing Molotov cocktail, Mendo Purp, and Blueberry Pie. It excuses a pastry-sweet aroma, reminiscent of fresher baked goods. The flavor profile is a unique blend of caramel, skunk, and pine, offering a rich and satisfying experience. This strain delivers an elevated, stress-free high, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Altitude 1 gram Preroll - Jack Herer x Banana Breath
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”