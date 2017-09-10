THC: 33%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: Jack x Banana OG

TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Spicy

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted

FARM: East Mill Creek farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Made with Jack flower by Mattole Valley and Banana OG live hash cultivated by East Mill Creek.



The Jack is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. By combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. This phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects including feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Banana OG, bred by Biovortex, a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana OG is on the Sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

