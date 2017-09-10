About this product
Altitude 1 gram Preroll - Jack x Banana OG
NASHAPre-rolls
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedTingly
- Helps with:AnxietyStressPain
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneMyrcene
Banana OG effects are mostly calming.
Banana OG potency is higher THC than average.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
