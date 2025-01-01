About this product
THC: 37%
TERPENES: 3%
LINEAGE: Jack x Banana OG
TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Spicy
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted
FARM: East Mill Creek farms, Mattole Valley Sugrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil Made with Jack flower by Mattole Valley and Banana OG live hash cultivated by East Mill Creek.
The Jack is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. By combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. This phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects including feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Banana OG, bred by Biovortex, a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana OG is on the Sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.
Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item