THC:38%

TERPENES: 2.5%

LINEAGE: Moroccan Peaches, Papaya Bomb

TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Citrus

FEELING: Comforting, Relaxed, Creative

FARM: Clear Water Farms,Bandwagon Gardens,

PLACE GROWN: Benbow/Humboldt County

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Made with Moroccan Peaches flower by Clear Water Farms amd Papaya Bomb hash by Bandwagon Gardens.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a Sativa-hybrid cross of Papaya x THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in a high terpenoid content, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.

Show more