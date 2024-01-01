About this product
THC: 41%
TERPENES: 2.9%
LINEAGE: Nigerian Haze, Nigerian Haze
TASTE: Citrusy, Spicy, Sweet
FEELING: Uplifted, Creative, Euphoria
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Made with Nigerian Haze flower and Nigerian Haze hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Nigerian Haze is a delicious Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist. Nigerian Haze's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
