THC: 41%

TERPENES: 2.9%

LINEAGE: Nigerian Haze, Nigerian Haze

TASTE: Citrusy, Spicy, Sweet

FEELING: Uplifted, Creative, Euphoria

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Made with Nigerian Haze flower and Nigerian Haze hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Nigerian Haze is a delicious Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist. Nigerian Haze's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



