THC: 39%

TERPENES: 3.0%

LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Moroccan Peaches

TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Spice

FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed

FARM: Terrapin Farms, Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with Northern Lights x ChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Moroccan Peaches hash cultivated by Alpenglow Farms.



Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.



Northern Lights and Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a power

