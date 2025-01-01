About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 3.0%
LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Moroccan Peaches
TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Spice
FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed
FARM: Terrapin Farms, Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Northern Lights x ChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Moroccan Peaches hash cultivated by Alpenglow Farms.
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Northern Lights and Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.
Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a power
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
