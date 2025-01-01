About this product
THC: 35%
TERPENES: 2%
LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Super Boof
TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Cream
FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed
FARM: Terrapin Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Northern LightsxChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Super Boof hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Northern Lightsx Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
TERPENES: 2%
LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Super Boof
TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Cream
FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed
FARM: Terrapin Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Northern LightsxChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Super Boof hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Northern Lightsx Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
THC: 35%
TERPENES: 2%
LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Super Boof
TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Cream
FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed
FARM: Terrapin Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Northern LightsxChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Super Boof hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Northern Lightsx Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
TERPENES: 2%
LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Super Boof
TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Cream
FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed
FARM: Terrapin Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Northern LightsxChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Super Boof hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Northern Lightsx Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item