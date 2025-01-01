THC: 35%

TERPENES: 2%

LINEAGE: Northern LightsxChemDawg x Super Boof

TASTE: Citrus, Diesel, Cream

FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric, Soothed

FARM: Terrapin Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with Northern LightsxChemDawg flower cultiavted by Terrapin Farms and Super Boof hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.

Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.



Northern Lightsx Chem Dawg, a potent hybrid strain,delivers a bold sensory experience marked by pungent diesel and earthy pine aromas with subtle hints of spice. The flavor mirrors its aroma, blending herbal notes with a sharp, skunky bite on the exhale. Effects come on strong, offering deep physical relaxation paired with a hazy cerebral uplift that mellows stress and tension. Its terpene profile features a rich mix of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, supporting its soothing yet mentally expansive qualities.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

