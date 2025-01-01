About this product
THC: 38%
TERPENES: 2.8%
LINEAGE: Orange Creampop x Banana OG
TASTE: Orange, Vanilla, Spicy
FEELING: Alert, Creative
FARM: Terrapin Farms, East Mill Creek Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Made withh Orange Cream Pop flower cultivated by Terrapin Frams and BDog hash cultivated by East Mill Creek Farms.
Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.
Orange Creampop (Hella Jelly x Orange Cream) bursts with a zesty citrus aroma, sweet orange notes with a creamy finish. Its flavor mirrors the scent, blending tangy tangerine with smooth vanilla cream. This hybrid offers an uplifting, mood-boosting buzz that melts into mellow relaxation, perfect for unwinding without heavy sedation. Rich in myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, it delivers a sweet, citrusy escape with a soothing twist.
East Mill Creek showcases a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast, built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Banana OG blends OG Kush and Banana strains creating an indica-dominate combination. It boasts a sweet banana-like aroma with earthly undertones. This combo is prized for its potent effects, primarily leaving users feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Perfect for evening use as it's laid-back high makes seeking a deep relaxation easy.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Altitude 1 gram Preroll - Orange Creampop x Banana OG
NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
